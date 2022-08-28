Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $77.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. Euronext has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

