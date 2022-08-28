Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Univest Sec boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euroseas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Univest Sec currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.22 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Trading Down 1.9 %

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Euroseas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.