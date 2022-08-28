EvenCoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $19,964.36 and $61,908.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00484062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.01886074 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

