Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Performance

ETR EVT opened at €22.88 ($23.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Evotec has a 12-month low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($46.77). The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.00.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.