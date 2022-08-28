ExclusiveCoin Price Down 28.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,993.81 and $94.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

