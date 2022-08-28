Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,246.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Stock Up 1.9 %

About Eyenovia

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 308,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

