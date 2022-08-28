F3Logic LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

