Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.8 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,448 shares of company stock worth $10,938,204 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

