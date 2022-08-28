Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.
Fabrinet Stock Down 3.8 %
Fabrinet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,448 shares of company stock worth $10,938,204 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.