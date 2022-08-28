Farmland Protocol (FAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.53 Million

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $138,673.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Coin Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.
Farmland Protocol Coin Trading
