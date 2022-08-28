Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $59,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

