Fear (FEAR) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fear (FEAR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $930,060.49 and $1.90 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

