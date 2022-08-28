Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

