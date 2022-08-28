Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.7 %

FRRVY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

