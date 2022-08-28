Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 283 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average is $363.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

