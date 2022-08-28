Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after buying an additional 562,041 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after buying an additional 440,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 319,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.