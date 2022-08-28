Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

