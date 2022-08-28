Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $191.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

