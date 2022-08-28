Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 220,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,127,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.