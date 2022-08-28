Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,513 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

