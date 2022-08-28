Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,385 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 668,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

