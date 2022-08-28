Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,072 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

