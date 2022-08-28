Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,160 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

