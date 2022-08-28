Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,473 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.