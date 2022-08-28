Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

