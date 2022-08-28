Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

