Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

FITB traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

