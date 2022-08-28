Financial Analysis: Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Peers

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arbe Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ peers have a beta of -6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 224 1623 2810 50 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.22%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.77 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 47.15

Arbe Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arbe Robotics peers beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

