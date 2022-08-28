Financial Review: Verano (VRNOF) vs. Its Competitors

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verano to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Verano alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -17.32 Verano Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.20

Profitability

Verano’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Verano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verano and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verano Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Verano beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.