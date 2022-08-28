Financial Survey: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 2.05 $100.60 million $1.67 24.52 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 42.64 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Cenntro Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.