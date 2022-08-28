First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBKZ remained flat at $24.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

