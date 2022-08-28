First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $346.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $484,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

