First National Bank Alaska to Issue Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.42. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $814.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.27.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter.
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
