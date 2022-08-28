First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

