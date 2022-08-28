First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.