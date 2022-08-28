First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 148.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $65.91. 26,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $73.31.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
