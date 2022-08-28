First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 148.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $65.91. 26,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 271,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.