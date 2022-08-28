First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 41.1% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.