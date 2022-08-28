First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

