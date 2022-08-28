Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. 3,142,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

