FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by Danske

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNG. SEB Equity Research cut FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in FLEX LNG by 59.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 891,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $13,060,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

