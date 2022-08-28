Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,517,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,445,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

