ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 200,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

