Fortress Lending (FTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00830722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

