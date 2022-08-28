Fox Advisors Begins Coverage on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

