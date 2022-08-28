Fractal Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $399,939.18 and $20,210.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

