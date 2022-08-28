Fractal Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $399,939.18 and $20,210.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
