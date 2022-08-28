Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.20 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

