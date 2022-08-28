Function X Market Capitalization Hits $103.68 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $103.68 million and approximately $377,987.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

