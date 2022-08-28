Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Funko Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.