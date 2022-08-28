Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

