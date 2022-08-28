Gameswap Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $16,529.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084246 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

