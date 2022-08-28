GCM Mining Corp. (GCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

GCM Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$321.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. GCM Mining has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.09 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Mining

About GCM Mining

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,074.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,700 shares in the company, valued at C$409,932.36. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,400 shares of company stock valued at $427,270.

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.