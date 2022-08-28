GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $32.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

